Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA) Shares Sold by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia reduced its position in shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) by 42.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 230,231 shares of the company’s stock after selling 171,061 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $5,943,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in Coterra Energy by 239.3% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. 93.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on CTRA shares. MKM Partners restated a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Coterra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Coterra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Coterra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Mizuho decreased their price target on Coterra Energy from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on Coterra Energy from $42.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.13.

Coterra Energy Trading Down 1.1 %

Coterra Energy Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE CTRA opened at $28.13 on Tuesday. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.39 and a 12 month high of $36.55. The company has a market cap of $22.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.56.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.67%. This is an increase from Coterra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 15th. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.12%.

Coterra Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 177,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

