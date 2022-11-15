Cowen Raises Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) Price Target to $132.00

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Cowen from $128.00 to $132.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the textile maker’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on RL. UBS Group boosted their price target on Ralph Lauren from $128.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $101.00 to $99.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $133.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Ralph Lauren from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ralph Lauren currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $118.31.

Shares of Ralph Lauren stock opened at $101.34 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.11, a P/E/G ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Ralph Lauren has a 12-month low of $82.23 and a 12-month high of $135.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $92.31 and its 200-day moving average is $94.87.

Ralph Lauren ( NYSE:RL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The textile maker reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.15. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 21.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.62 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Ralph Lauren will post 7.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Ralph Lauren’s payout ratio is 41.78%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RL. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 127.7% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 230 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council bought a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren during the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren during the 3rd quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 89.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 916 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the period. 63.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ralph Lauren Corp. engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of premium lifestyle products. The firm offers apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and other licensed products. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, and Asia. The North America segment consists of sales of Ralph Lauren branded apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and related products made through the Company’s wholesale and retail businesses in the U.S.

