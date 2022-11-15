CS Disco (NYSE:LAW) Shares Down 6.6% After Analyst Downgrade

CS Disco, Inc. (NYSE:LAW – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 6.6% during mid-day trading on Monday after Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on the stock from $30.00 to $20.00. The stock traded as low as $9.67 and last traded at $9.67. Approximately 2,276 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 480,154 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.35.

LAW has been the topic of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on CS Disco from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group cut CS Disco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Loop Capital cut CS Disco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut CS Disco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Bank of America cut CS Disco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.92.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CS Disco

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LAW. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in CS Disco in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in CS Disco in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in CS Disco by 104.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Capricorn Investment Group LLC bought a new position in CS Disco in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in CS Disco in the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Institutional investors own 61.27% of the company’s stock.

CS Disco Stock Performance

CS Disco Company Profile

The firm has a market capitalization of $539.39 million, a PE ratio of -8.73 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.95.

CS Disco, Inc, a legal technology company, provides cloud-native and artificial intelligence-powered legal solutions for ediscovery, legal document review, and case management for enterprises, law firms, legal services providers, and governments. The company offers DISCO Ediscovery, a solution that automates ediscovery process and saves legal departments from manual tasks associated with collecting, processing, enriching, searching, reviewing, analyzing, producing, and using enterprise data that is at issue in legal matters.

