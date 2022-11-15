Custom Truck One Source (NYSE:CTOS) Shares Gap Up on Insider Buying Activity

Custom Truck One Source, Inc. (NYSE:CTOS – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Monday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $6.05, but opened at $6.34. Custom Truck One Source shares last traded at $6.35, with a volume of 11,363 shares.

Specifically, CFO Christopher J. Eperjesy purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.45 per share, with a total value of $193,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $193,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Custom Truck One Source alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CTOS. Citigroup raised their price target on Custom Truck One Source to $8.50 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Custom Truck One Source from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Custom Truck One Source from $10.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th.

Custom Truck One Source Stock Up 6.1 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Custom Truck One Source

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 643.64 and a beta of 0.55.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Custom Truck One Source by 214.1% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,499 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Custom Truck One Source by 62.8% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 36,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 14,234 shares during the last quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Custom Truck One Source during the first quarter worth $7,606,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Custom Truck One Source by 36.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 41,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 11,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Custom Truck One Source by 30.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 179,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,502,000 after purchasing an additional 41,447 shares during the last quarter. 92.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Custom Truck One Source

(Get Rating)

Custom Truck One Source, Inc provides specialty equipment rental services to the electric utility transmission and distribution, telecommunications, rail, other infrastructure-related industries in North America. It operates through Equipment Rental Solutions, Truck and Equipment Sales, and Aftermarket Parts and Services segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Custom Truck One Source Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Custom Truck One Source and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.