CyberOptics (NASDAQ:CYBE) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CyberOptics (NASDAQ:CYBE – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The firm issued a sell rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.
Separately, Craig Hallum downgraded shares of CyberOptics from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th.
CyberOptics Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ CYBE opened at $54.00 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $399.76 million, a P/E ratio of 25.35 and a beta of 1.36. CyberOptics has a 52-week low of $30.98 and a 52-week high of $54.12. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $53.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.44.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
CyberOptics Company Profile
CyberOptics Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets high precision sensing technology solutions and system products for inspection and metrology worldwide. It offers products based on multi-reflection suppression (MRS) technology, including multi-function systems for inspection and metrology; MX3000 memory module inspection system; 3D NanoResolution MRS sensor and WX3000 inspection and metrology system for semiconductor wafer and advanced packaging inspection and metrology; high precision 3D and 2D sensors; 3D MRS sensors; SMT electronic assembly alignment sensors; and inspection and metrology systems.
