CyberOptics (NASDAQ:CYBE) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CyberOptics (NASDAQ:CYBE – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The firm issued a sell rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

Separately, Craig Hallum downgraded shares of CyberOptics from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ CYBE opened at $54.00 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $399.76 million, a P/E ratio of 25.35 and a beta of 1.36. CyberOptics has a 52-week low of $30.98 and a 52-week high of $54.12. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $53.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.44.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. AIGH Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CyberOptics by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 509,917 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $20,693,000 after purchasing an additional 10,900 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of CyberOptics by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 357,864 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $14,522,000 after acquiring an additional 37,557 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of CyberOptics by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 347,322 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $14,094,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Samson Rock Capital LLP acquired a new position in shares of CyberOptics during the 3rd quarter valued at $17,479,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of CyberOptics during the 3rd quarter valued at $15,461,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.60% of the company’s stock.

CyberOptics Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets high precision sensing technology solutions and system products for inspection and metrology worldwide. It offers products based on multi-reflection suppression (MRS) technology, including multi-function systems for inspection and metrology; MX3000 memory module inspection system; 3D NanoResolution MRS sensor and WX3000 inspection and metrology system for semiconductor wafer and advanced packaging inspection and metrology; high precision 3D and 2D sensors; 3D MRS sensors; SMT electronic assembly alignment sensors; and inspection and metrology systems.

