Cypress Funds LLC Acquires 334,742 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Cypress Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 914.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 371,332 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 334,742 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up about 8.0% of Cypress Funds LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Cypress Funds LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $50,769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1,923.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 27,747,428 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,947,054,000 after acquiring an additional 26,375,927 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1,895.2% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 10,349,048 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,099,172,000 after acquiring an additional 9,830,359 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1,539.8% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 9,633,606 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,023,183,000 after acquiring an additional 9,046,135 shares in the last quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2,050.2% in the 2nd quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 9,448,000 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,004,228,000 after acquiring an additional 9,008,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2,197.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 8,568,862 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $910,099,000 after acquiring an additional 8,195,847 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AMZN shares. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Amazon.com from $157.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Amazon.com from $175.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on Amazon.com from $151.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on Amazon.com from $118.00 to $103.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Amazon.com from $175.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.59.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $98.49 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $113.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.88. The stock has a market cap of $1.00 trillion, a PE ratio of 90.40, a PEG ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 1.23. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.87 and a fifty-two week high of $188.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.06. Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The firm had revenue of $127.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 345 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total value of $35,190.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 112,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,505,090. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.23, for a total value of $467,120.40. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,078,069.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 345 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total transaction of $35,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 112,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,505,090. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 287,913 shares of company stock valued at $10,977,635 over the last 90 days. 12.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.



