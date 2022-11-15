Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) Short Interest Update

Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,400,000 shares, a drop of 14.1% from the October 15th total of 3,960,000 shares. Currently, 2.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,420,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Dana during the 2nd quarter worth about $98,000. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dana by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 401,824 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,654,000 after buying an additional 7,346 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dana by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 13,070 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dana by 45.3% in the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,865,525 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $85,487,000 after buying an additional 1,516,687 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dana by 206.0% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 104,643 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after buying an additional 70,450 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DAN opened at $18.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.07. Dana has a one year low of $11.17 and a one year high of $25.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -74.00 and a beta of 2.36.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. Dana’s dividend payout ratio is currently -160.00%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on DAN shares. TheStreet downgraded Dana from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Dana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Dana from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Dana from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Dana in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Dana currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.75.

Dana Incorporated provides power-conveyance and energy-management solutions for vehicles and machinery in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in four segments: Light Vehicle Drive Systems, Commercial Vehicle Drive and Motion Systems, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Systems, and Power Technologies.

