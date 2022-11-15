David L. Wenner Buys 20,000 Shares of B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) Stock

B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS – Get Rating) Director David L. Wenner purchased 20,000 shares of B&G Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.01 per share, for a total transaction of $280,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 760,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,653,091.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

B&G Foods Price Performance

BGS stock opened at $13.52 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.15. The company has a market capitalization of $968.95 million, a P/E ratio of -24.14 and a beta of 0.40. B&G Foods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.29 and a 52-week high of $34.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 3.27.

Get B&G Foods alerts:

B&G Foods Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. B&G Foods’s payout ratio is currently -339.28%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On B&G Foods

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of B&G Foods during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in B&G Foods during the first quarter worth $34,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in B&G Foods by 348.2% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,748 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in B&G Foods during the second quarter worth $38,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in B&G Foods by 50.7% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.73% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on BGS shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of B&G Foods from $21.00 to $14.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of B&G Foods from $24.00 to $16.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of B&G Foods from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of B&G Foods in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of B&G Foods from $14.50 to $12.50 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, B&G Foods has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.38.

About B&G Foods

(Get Rating)

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods, and household products in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company's products include frozen and canned vegetables, vegetables, canola and other cooking oils, vegetable shortening, cooking sprays, oatmeal and other hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegar, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, baking powder and soda, corn starch, cookies and crackers, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for B&G Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B&G Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.