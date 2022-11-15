Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. IV (NASDAQ:DCRD) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. IV (NASDAQ:DCRD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,700 shares, an increase of 11.4% from the October 15th total of 12,300 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 164,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. IV

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DCRD. Wealthspring Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. IV in the 2nd quarter worth about $281,000. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. purchased a new stake in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. IV in the 1st quarter worth about $2,227,000. Lynwood Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. IV by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Lynwood Capital Management Inc. now owns 175,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,744,000 after acquiring an additional 15,378 shares during the last quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC increased its holdings in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. IV by 103.0% in the 3rd quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 679,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,827,000 after acquiring an additional 344,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exos TFP Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. IV in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,830,000. 70.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. IV Price Performance

Shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. IV stock opened at $10.12 on Tuesday. Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. IV has a 1 year low of $9.83 and a 1 year high of $10.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.98.

About Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. IV

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation IV does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in energy and agriculture, industrials, transportation, and commercial and residential sectors.

