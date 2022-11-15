Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL) Chairman Sells $574,041.51 in Stock

Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL – Get Rating) Chairman Ezra Uzi Yemin sold 10,227 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.13, for a total value of $574,041.51. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 222,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,491,675.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Ezra Uzi Yemin also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, November 7th, Ezra Uzi Yemin sold 1,100 shares of Delek Logistics Partners stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.08, for a total value of $61,688.00.
- On Tuesday, November 1st, Ezra Uzi Yemin sold 23,136 shares of Delek Logistics Partners stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.14, for a total value of $1,298,855.04.
- On Tuesday, October 18th, Ezra Uzi Yemin sold 1,000 shares of Delek Logistics Partners stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.08, for a total value of $56,080.00.
Shares of NYSE DKL opened at $55.04 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.12 and a beta of 2.19. Delek Logistics Partners, LP has a one year low of $39.00 and a one year high of $64.46.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in shares of Delek Logistics Partners by 90.9% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 4,046 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,927 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in Delek Logistics Partners in the first quarter valued at $209,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in Delek Logistics Partners in the second quarter valued at $237,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Delek Logistics Partners by 19.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,580 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Delek Logistics Partners by 4.0% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,160 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. 10.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Delek Logistics Partners in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
Delek Logistics Partners, LP owns and operates logistics and marketing assets for crude oil, and intermediate and refined products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Pipelines and Transportation, Wholesale Marketing and Terminalling, and Investment in Pipeline Joint Ventures. The Pipelines and Transportation segment includes pipelines, trucks, and ancillary assets that provide crude oil gathering, crude oil intermediate and refined products transportation, and storage services primarily in support of the Tyler, El Dorado, and Big Spring refineries, as well as offers crude oil and other products transportation services to third parties.
