Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases Fraport (OTCMKTS:FPRUY) Price Target to €47.00

Fraport (OTCMKTS:FPRUY – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €45.00 ($46.39) to €47.00 ($48.45) in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on FPRUY. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Fraport from €33.00 ($34.02) to €36.00 ($37.11) in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Fraport in a report on Monday, October 10th. They issued an underperform rating for the company. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Fraport from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a €47.00 ($48.45) target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Fraport from €55.00 ($56.70) to €47.00 ($48.45) and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Fraport from an underweight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fraport currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $46.40.

Shares of Fraport stock opened at $20.20 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.37. Fraport has a 52 week low of $17.55 and a 52 week high of $38.00.

Fraport AG owns and operates airports in Germany, rest of Europe, Asia, and the United States. The company primarily focuses on the operation of Frankfurt Main airport. The company operates through four segments: Aviation, Retail & Real Estate, Ground Handling, and International Activities & Services.

