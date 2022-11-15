DICK’S Sporting Goods (DKS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, November 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.24 per share for the quarter. DICK’S Sporting Goods has set its FY23 guidance at $10.00-12.00 EPS.Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.15. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 55.70%. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.08 earnings per share. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect DICK’S Sporting Goods to post $11 EPS for the current fiscal year and $12 EPS for the next fiscal year.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Price Performance

DKS opened at $104.97 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a 52-week low of $63.45 and a 52-week high of $142.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $110.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.52. The company has a market cap of $8.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.46.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th were paid a dividend of $0.488 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.72%.

DKS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $85.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $132.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, DICK’S Sporting Goods presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.16.

Insider Buying and Selling at DICK’S Sporting Goods

In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, CEO Lauren R. Hobart sold 53,486 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.21, for a total transaction of $5,894,692.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 316,661 shares in the company, valued at $34,899,208.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Lauren R. Hobart sold 53,486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.21, for a total transaction of $5,894,692.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 316,661 shares in the company, valued at $34,899,208.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 16,219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.70, for a total transaction of $1,779,224.30. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 27,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,987,240.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 32.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DICK’S Sporting Goods

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 0.8% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 26,004 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $1,960,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 36,694 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $3,670,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,056 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC grew its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 5,201 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 118.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 912 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.85% of the company’s stock.

About DICK’S Sporting Goods



DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. The company provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

See Also

