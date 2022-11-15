Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) Downgraded to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on APPS. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Digital Turbine from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Digital Turbine in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital dropped their price objective on Digital Turbine from $32.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on Digital Turbine from $60.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Digital Turbine from $32.00 to $19.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $26.83.

Get Digital Turbine alerts:

Digital Turbine Trading Down 5.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ APPS opened at $18.20 on Monday. Digital Turbine has a twelve month low of $10.65 and a twelve month high of $70.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 35.00, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 2.34.

Institutional Trading of Digital Turbine

About Digital Turbine

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Digital Turbine by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,426,749 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $456,794,000 after buying an additional 453,301 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Digital Turbine by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,017,545 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $52,717,000 after buying an additional 99,364 shares during the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Digital Turbine by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 2,491,711 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $109,162,000 after buying an additional 123,097 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Digital Turbine by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 1,759,818 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,359,000 after buying an additional 154,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in Digital Turbine by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,254,733 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $54,970,000 after buying an additional 368,982 shares during the last quarter. 65.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a mobile growth platform for advertisers, publishers, carriers, and device original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company operates through three segments: On Device Media, In App Media – AdColony, and In App Media – Fyber. Its application media platform delivers mobile applications to various publishers, carriers, OEMs, and devices; and content media platform offers news, weather, sports, and other content, as well as programmatic advertising, and sponsored and editorial content media.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Turbine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Turbine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.