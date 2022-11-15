Diversey Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:DSEY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Diversey Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:DSEY – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.84.

A number of research firms have commented on DSEY. Barclays lowered their price target on Diversey from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Diversey from $9.00 to $7.70 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Diversey to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Diversey from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Diversey from $15.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Diversey by 61.8% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,850,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,001,000 after purchasing an additional 3,380,133 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Diversey by 19,023.5% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,020,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,934,000 after purchasing an additional 3,004,574 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Diversey by 491.4% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,544,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,265,000 after purchasing an additional 2,114,584 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Diversey during the 2nd quarter valued at $12,345,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Diversey by 251.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,578,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129,398 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.24% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DSEY opened at $5.26 on Tuesday. Diversey has a 1-year low of $3.95 and a 1-year high of $14.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.16 and a 200-day moving average of $6.80. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of -11.69 and a beta of 1.78.

Diversey Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides infection prevention and cleaning solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Institutional, and Food & Beverage. The Institutional segment offers products, solutions, equipment, and machines, including infection prevention and personal care products, floor and building care chemicals, kitchen and mechanical ware wash chemicals and machines, dosing and dispensing equipment, and floor care machines, as well as engineering, consulting, and training services related to productivity management, water and energy management, and risk management.

