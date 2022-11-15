Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seventeen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $75.08.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on D shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Bank of America cut Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $94.00 to $59.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on Dominion Energy from $90.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Dominion Energy from $93.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th.

Shares of Dominion Energy stock opened at $57.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $70.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.77, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.46. Dominion Energy has a 52 week low of $57.95 and a 52 week high of $88.78.

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.03. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.84% and a net margin of 14.73%. The company had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Dominion Energy will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.61%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 95.70%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of D. Ellis Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the first quarter worth about $27,000. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 85.0% in the third quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 1,755.0% in the second quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 371 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 49.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. 69.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

