Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Shares Acquired by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 205.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 72,279 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 48,627 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $5,769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Accurate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Dominion Energy by 4.0% in the first quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,261 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Dominion Energy by 3.0% in the first quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 3.6% during the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 3,570 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 0.3% during the first quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 45,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,849,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 1.2% during the first quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 10,630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $903,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. 69.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on D. Credit Suisse Group cut Dominion Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $76.00 to $69.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Dominion Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Guggenheim reduced their target price on Dominion Energy from $90.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Maxim Group began coverage on Dominion Energy in a report on Friday, November 4th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dominion Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.08.

Dominion Energy Trading Down 6.0 %

NYSE D opened at $57.96 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $70.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.53. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.95 and a 12 month high of $88.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.30 billion, a PE ratio of 20.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.84% and a net margin of 14.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 95.70%.

Dominion Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Featured Stories

