Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) Stock Price Down 8.4% on Analyst Downgrade

Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 8.4% during trading on Monday after Piper Sandler lowered their price target on the stock from $39.00 to $35.00. The company traded as low as $31.12 and last traded at $32.00. Approximately 47,496 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 2,220,209 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.94.

DOCS has been the topic of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Doximity from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Doximity in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Doximity in a report on Thursday, September 15th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Doximity from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued an “initiates” rating on shares of Doximity in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.94.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Doximity during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Doximity by 460.0% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Doximity by 225.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Doximity during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Doximity during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. 46.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.06. The firm has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a PE ratio of 47.62, a P/E/G ratio of 17.51 and a beta of 0.64.

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up to date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

