Drystone LLC Has $5.67 Million Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Drystone LLC decreased its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,072 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises approximately 7.8% of Drystone LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Drystone LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $5,669,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 1,316.7% during the 1st quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 85 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tobam grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 15,400.0% during the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 155 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 296 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.25, for a total transaction of $1,331,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 109,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,244,101.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of MSFT opened at $241.55 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $239.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $257.31. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $213.43 and a twelve month high of $349.67. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.05. Microsoft had a return on equity of 42.10% and a net margin of 34.37%. The firm had revenue of $50.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.72%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on MSFT. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $300.00 to $282.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Microsoft from $320.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Microsoft from $305.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Microsoft from $295.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Microsoft from $325.00 to $307.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $300.64.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

