Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL) Price Target Cut to $109.00

Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Raymond James from $111.00 to $109.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on DUOL. JMP Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a $128.00 price target on shares of Duolingo in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Duolingo from $130.00 to $105.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Duolingo from $102.00 to $83.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $110.00.

NYSE:DUOL opened at $73.45 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $90.47 and a 200-day moving average of $91.70. The company has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.58 and a beta of -0.15. Duolingo has a 52 week low of $60.50 and a 52 week high of $151.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 4.45 and a current ratio of 4.45.

In other news, CFO Matthew Skaruppa sold 816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.33, for a total value of $82,685.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 51,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,222,345.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, insider Severin Hacker sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.81, for a total value of $818,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,890.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Matthew Skaruppa sold 816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.33, for a total transaction of $82,685.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,222,345.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,816 shares of company stock valued at $3,069,205. 22.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DUOL. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Duolingo during the second quarter worth $26,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Duolingo during the third quarter worth $30,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Duolingo during the first quarter worth $31,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Duolingo during the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Duolingo by 620.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. 69.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Duolingo, Inc develops a language-learning website and mobile app in the United States and China. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, Japanese, German, Italian, Chinese, Portuguese, and others. It also provides a digital language proficiency assessment exam.

