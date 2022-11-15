Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL) Price Target Cut to $109.00

Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Raymond James from $111.00 to $109.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
Several other brokerages have also recently commented on DUOL. JMP Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a $128.00 price target on shares of Duolingo in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Duolingo from $130.00 to $105.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Duolingo from $102.00 to $83.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $110.00.
NYSE:DUOL opened at $73.45 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $90.47 and a 200-day moving average of $91.70. The company has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.58 and a beta of -0.15. Duolingo has a 52 week low of $60.50 and a 52 week high of $151.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 4.45 and a current ratio of 4.45.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DUOL. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Duolingo during the second quarter worth $26,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Duolingo during the third quarter worth $30,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Duolingo during the first quarter worth $31,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Duolingo during the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Duolingo by 620.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. 69.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Duolingo, Inc develops a language-learning website and mobile app in the United States and China. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, Japanese, German, Italian, Chinese, Portuguese, and others. It also provides a digital language proficiency assessment exam.
