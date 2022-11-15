DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Strong-Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning.

DXP Enterprises Price Performance

DXPE stock opened at $26.72 on Monday. DXP Enterprises has a 12-month low of $22.09 and a 12-month high of $35.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $501.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.15.

Get DXP Enterprises alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DXP Enterprises

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DXP Enterprises by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 73,205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,907,000 after purchasing an additional 3,957 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of DXP Enterprises by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 41,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of DXP Enterprises during the 1st quarter valued at $15,425,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in shares of DXP Enterprises by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 6,214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DXP Enterprises by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,882 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.91% of the company’s stock.

DXP Enterprises Company Profile

DXP Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in distributing maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products, equipment, and services to the energy and industrial customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Service Centers (SC), Supply Chain Services (SCS), and Innovative Pumping Solutions (IPS).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DXP Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DXP Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.