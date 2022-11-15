Ebara Co. (OTCMKTS:EBCOY) Short Interest Up 11.5% in October

Ebara Co. (OTCMKTS:EBCOY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, an increase of 11.5% from the October 15th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.
Ebara Price Performance
OTCMKTS:EBCOY opened at $18.58 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.03. Ebara has a 52 week low of $15.59 and a 52 week high of $29.85.
About Ebara
