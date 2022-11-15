Enel Chile (NYSE:ENIC) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Enel Chile (NYSE:ENIC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday morning.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Enel Chile from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th.

Enel Chile Stock Up 1.1 %

ENIC stock opened at $1.88 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.53 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.46. Enel Chile has a 52 week low of $0.98 and a 52 week high of $2.37.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enel Chile

Enel Chile ( NYSE:ENIC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter. Enel Chile had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 4.58%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Enel Chile by 46.0% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 774,712 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 244,047 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Enel Chile during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Enel Chile by 57.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 247,488 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 90,486 shares during the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD lifted its position in shares of Enel Chile by 491.3% during the first quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 117,973 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 98,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Enel Chile by 19.8% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 192,143 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 31,752 shares during the last quarter. 2.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enel Chile Company Profile

Enel Chile SA, an electricity utility company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Chile. The company operates through Generation Business and Distribution Business segments. It generates electricity through various sources, such as hydroelectric, thermal, wind, solar, and geothermal power plants.

