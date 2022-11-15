Enlivex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ENLV) Shares Down 1.5%

Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENLV – Get Rating)’s share price was down 1.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $4.45 and last traded at $4.53. Approximately 17,115 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 52,890 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.60.

Enlivex Therapeutics Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $83.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.15 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.44 and a 200-day moving average of $4.60.

Enlivex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ENLV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 22nd. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.09). As a group, analysts expect that Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Enlivex Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Enlivex Therapeutics by 87.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,867 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Enlivex Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Enlivex Therapeutics by 73.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 31,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 13,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Enlivex Therapeutics by 89.6% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 52,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 24,807 shares during the last quarter. 3.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. operates as a clinical-stage macrophage reprogramming immunotherapy company. It is developing Allocetra, a cell-based therapy to treat organ dysfunction and failure associated with sepsis that is in phase II clinical trial, as well as in preclinical trial to treat solid tumors.

