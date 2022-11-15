Enlivex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ENLV) Shares Down 1.5%

Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENLV – Get Rating)’s share price was down 1.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $4.45 and last traded at $4.53. Approximately 17,115 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 52,890 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.60.
Enlivex Therapeutics Stock Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of $83.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.15 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.44 and a 200-day moving average of $4.60.
Enlivex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ENLV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 22nd. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.09). As a group, analysts expect that Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Enlivex Therapeutics
Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. operates as a clinical-stage macrophage reprogramming immunotherapy company. It is developing Allocetra, a cell-based therapy to treat organ dysfunction and failure associated with sepsis that is in phase II clinical trial, as well as in preclinical trial to treat solid tumors.
