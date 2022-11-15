Enthusiast Gaming (OTCMKTS:ENGMF) Shares Up 9.5%

Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:ENGMF – Get Rating) shot up 9.5% on Monday . The company traded as high as $8.72 and last traded at $8.64. 419,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 64% from the average session volume of 256,109 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.89.
Enthusiast Gaming Trading Up 9.5 %
Enthusiast Gaming Company Profile
Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc engages in the media, events, and eSports businesses worldwide. The company's digital media platform includes 100+ gaming related websites and 900 YouTube channels. It also operates Luminosity Gaming, an eSports franchise; owns and operates Enthusiast Gaming Live Expo, a gaming expo; and hosts other gaming events.
