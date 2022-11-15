Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,448 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,939 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Service Co. International were worth $3,556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SCI. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Service Co. International during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Service Co. International during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Service Co. International during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new position in shares of Service Co. International during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of Service Co. International during the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Service Co. International alerts:

Service Co. International Stock Performance

Shares of Service Co. International stock opened at $69.51 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.74. Service Co. International has a 12 month low of $56.85 and a 12 month high of $75.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46.

Service Co. International ( NYSE:SCI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $977.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $879.87 million. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 36.22% and a net margin of 16.48%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Service Co. International will post 3.67 EPS for the current year.

Service Co. International announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, November 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $350.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 3.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Service Co. International Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This is a positive change from Service Co. International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Service Co. International’s payout ratio is presently 24.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Service Co. International

In other Service Co. International news, Director Jakki L. Haussler sold 11,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.16, for a total value of $742,003.68. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,937 shares in the company, valued at $311,820.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Service Co. International news, Director Jakki L. Haussler sold 11,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.16, for a total value of $742,003.68. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,937 shares in the company, valued at $311,820.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Alan R. Buckwalter III sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.64, for a total value of $1,432,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,326 shares in the company, valued at $2,315,834.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,048 shares of company stock worth $2,875,513 over the last ninety days. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SCI. Truist Financial began coverage on Service Co. International in a research report on Friday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Service Co. International in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Service Co. International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Service Co. International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Service Co. International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.