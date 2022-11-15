Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Grows Stake in Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 392,949 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,134 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Archrock were worth $3,250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Bank & Trust grew its position in Archrock by 32.6% in the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 5,486 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Archrock in the first quarter worth $76,000. Kercheville Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Archrock in the second quarter worth $83,000. Jag Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Archrock in the second quarter worth $87,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Archrock in the first quarter worth $97,000. 82.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Archrock Stock Performance

Archrock stock opened at $8.73 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 33.58 and a beta of 1.72. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.06. Archrock, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.28 and a twelve month high of $10.44.

Archrock Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th will be paid a $0.145 dividend. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.64%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 7th. Archrock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 223.08%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Archrock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Archrock Profile

(Get Rating)

Archrock, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. The company engages in the designing, sourcing, owning, installing, operating, servicing, repairing, and maintaining its owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment to provide natural gas compression services to customers in the oil and natural gas industry.

Further Reading

