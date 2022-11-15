Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $3.26 Million Position in UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 184,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,394 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in UMH Properties were worth $3,257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in UMH Properties during the first quarter worth $30,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in UMH Properties during the first quarter worth $37,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in UMH Properties during the first quarter worth $58,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in UMH Properties by 150.4% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in UMH Properties during the first quarter worth $164,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.81% of the company’s stock.

UMH Properties Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE:UMH opened at $17.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $969.23 million, a P/E ratio of -34.10, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 16.67, a current ratio of 16.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. UMH Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.14 and a 12-month high of $27.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.46.

UMH Properties Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. UMH Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently -156.86%.

In related news, Director Matthew I. Hirsch bought 3,207 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.57 per share, with a total value of $49,932.99. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,099 shares in the company, valued at $577,631.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders purchased a total of 3,328 shares of company stock valued at $51,930 in the last three months. Insiders own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UMH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley cut their target price on UMH Properties from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on UMH Properties in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Maxim Group dropped their price target on UMH Properties from $28.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday. Wedbush dropped their price target on UMH Properties from $27.50 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on UMH Properties in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, UMH Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.58.

About UMH Properties

(Get Rating)

UMH Properties, Inc, which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 124 manufactured home communities containing approximately 23,400 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Michigan and Maryland.

Further Reading

