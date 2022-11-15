Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $3.37 Million Stock Position in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC – Get Rating) by 17.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 94,591 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,079 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Brookfield Renewable were worth $3,367,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Brookfield Renewable by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,256,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,456,000 after buying an additional 28,856 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 4.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,830,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,754,000 after purchasing an additional 168,284 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 110.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,426,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274,754 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 8.0% in the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,038,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,598,000 after buying an additional 150,878 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 5.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,795,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,640,000 after buying an additional 88,743 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.21% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Renewable Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:BEPC opened at $31.68 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.20 and a beta of 0.86. Brookfield Renewable Co. has a 1 year low of $28.40 and a 1 year high of $44.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.05.

Brookfield Renewable Announces Dividend

Brookfield Renewable ( NYSE:BEPC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Brookfield Renewable Co. will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. Brookfield Renewable’s payout ratio is presently -228.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BEPC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Brookfield Renewable from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Brookfield Renewable from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th.

About Brookfield Renewable

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable energy power generating facilities primarily in the United States, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar power plants with an installed capacity of approximately 12,723 megawatts. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

