Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Raises Stake in Crane Holdings, Co. (NYSE:CR)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Crane Holdings, Co. (NYSE:CR – Get Rating) by 19.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 37,039 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,035 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Crane were worth $3,243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Crane by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,077 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Crane by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,777 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Crane by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,765 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,707,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in Crane by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 636 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Crane by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,660 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Crane alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CR shares. UBS Group decreased their price target on Crane from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. TheStreet upgraded Crane from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com cut Crane from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Crane from $123.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.67.

Crane Stock Performance

Shares of CR opened at $105.37 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $95.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.70. Crane Holdings, Co. has a 52-week low of $82.14 and a 52-week high of $114.87. The firm has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.27, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $815.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $816.62 million. Crane had a return on equity of 22.03% and a net margin of 12.25%. Crane’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.89 EPS. Analysts forecast that Crane Holdings, Co. will post 7.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crane Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. Crane’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.25%.

Insider Activity at Crane

In related news, CFO Richard A. Maue sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.78, for a total transaction of $1,017,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 77,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,879,807.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Richard A. Maue sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.78, for a total transaction of $1,017,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 77,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,879,807.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Alejandro Alcala sold 21,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.13, for a total value of $2,276,594.19. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,309,291.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 180,522 shares of company stock valued at $18,813,349. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Crane Profile

(Get Rating)

Crane Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. The company has four business segments: Aerospace & Electronics, Process Flow Technologies, Payment & Merchandising Technologies, and Engineered Materials.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crane Holdings, Co. (NYSE:CR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Crane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.