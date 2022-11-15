EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $440.50.

Several research analysts have issued reports on EPAM shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on EPAM Systems from $480.00 to $435.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $485.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Sunday, November 6th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $400.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of EPAM Systems in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $400.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th.

NYSE EPAM opened at $358.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.60. EPAM Systems has a 1 year low of $168.59 and a 1 year high of $719.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is $359.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $350.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a current ratio of 3.47.

In other news, SVP Viktar Dvorkin sold 13,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.84, for a total value of $5,877,719.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,338,040.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, VP Gary C. Abrahams sold 557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $452.64, for a total value of $252,120.48. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,495 shares in the company, valued at $676,696.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Viktar Dvorkin sold 13,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.84, for a total transaction of $5,877,719.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,338,040.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EPAM. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in EPAM Systems by 276.4% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,534,789 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,938,272,000 after acquiring an additional 4,798,503 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in EPAM Systems by 35.2% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,594,596 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,301,747,000 after acquiring an additional 935,119 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in EPAM Systems by 50.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,176,190 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $346,717,000 after acquiring an additional 393,786 shares during the period. DSM Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in EPAM Systems by 148.5% during the third quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC now owns 624,907 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $226,336,000 after acquiring an additional 373,436 shares during the period. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd bought a new stake in EPAM Systems during the third quarter valued at about $75,639,000. 90.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

