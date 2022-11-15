Equatorial Energia (OTCMKTS:EQUEY) Shares Up 1.9%

Equatorial Energia S.A. (OTCMKTS:EQUEY – Get Rating) shares shot up 1.9% on Monday . The company traded as high as $5.31 and last traded at $5.30. 200 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 7,045 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.20.

Equatorial Energia Stock Up 1.9 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.80.

Equatorial Energia Company Profile

Equatorial Energia SA, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in Brazil. It operates through Energy Distribution, Transmission, Renewables, Distributed Generation, Sanitation, Energy Trading, Telecommunications, and Services segments. The company distributes electric energy in the 217 municipalities of Maranhão State with a concession area of approximately 332,000 square kilometers serving approximately 2.5 million consumers; 144 municipalities of Pará State with a concession area covering 1,248,000 square kilometers serving approximately 2.6 million consumers; 224 municipalities of Piauí State with a concession area covering 251,000 square kilometers serving approximately 1.3 million consumers; 102 municipalities of Alagoas State with a concession area covering 27,848 square kilometers serving approximately 1.2 million consumers; 16 municipalities of Amapá State serving approximately 209,000 consumers; and 72 municipalities of Rio de Janeiro State serving approximately 1.8 million consumers.

