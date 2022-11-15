Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $40.89.

EQH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Equitable from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Equitable from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Equitable from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Equitable from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th.

Equitable Stock Performance

NYSE:EQH opened at $29.79 on Tuesday. Equitable has a 52 week low of $24.61 and a 52 week high of $37.13. The firm has a market cap of $11.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.48.

Insider Buying and Selling at Equitable

Equitable ( NYSE:EQH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Equitable will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Bertram L. Scott sold 7,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.87, for a total value of $218,051.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $640,084.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Bertram L. Scott sold 7,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.87, for a total value of $218,051.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $640,084.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Pearson sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total transaction of $901,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 435,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,080,975.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 67,300 shares of company stock worth $2,020,151. 0.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Equitable

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equitable in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Equitable by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Equitable by 80.9% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Equitable by 1,608.8% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Equitable by 32.2% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.87% of the company’s stock.

About Equitable

(Get Rating)

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

