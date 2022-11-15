Eric M. Hambly Sells 37,000 Shares of Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) Stock

Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR – Get Rating) EVP Eric M. Hambly sold 37,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.38, for a total value of $1,864,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 76,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,842,381.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Murphy Oil Stock Performance

Shares of Murphy Oil stock opened at $49.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.25 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Murphy Oil Co. has a 12 month low of $23.50 and a 12 month high of $51.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $42.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.97.

Get Murphy Oil alerts:

Murphy Oil Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.84%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Murphy Oil

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MUR. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 32.1% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 41,893 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after buying an additional 10,180 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Murphy Oil by 1,459.0% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 8,933 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 8,360 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in Murphy Oil by 1.0% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 68,551 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,989,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Murphy Oil by 1.9% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 132,399 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,348,000 after purchasing an additional 2,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in Murphy Oil in the first quarter valued at about $456,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.38% of the company’s stock.

MUR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Murphy Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Murphy Oil from $61.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Murphy Oil from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. MKM Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Murphy Oil in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Murphy Oil from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.44.

About Murphy Oil

(Get Rating)

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

Featured Stories

