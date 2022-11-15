Erica J. Rogers Sells 10,000 Shares of Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) Stock

Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK – Get Rating) CEO Erica J. Rogers sold 10,000 shares of Silk Road Medical stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.03, for a total value of $500,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 246,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,317,335.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Silk Road Medical Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of Silk Road Medical stock opened at $48.75 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.09, a current ratio of 6.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Silk Road Medical, Inc has a 12 month low of $27.21 and a 12 month high of $51.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.30. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of -29.91 and a beta of 1.23.

Get Silk Road Medical alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Silk Road Medical

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its stake in shares of Silk Road Medical by 2.0% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 189,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,535,000 after purchasing an additional 3,776 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Silk Road Medical by 200.5% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 64,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,913,000 after purchasing an additional 43,192 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Silk Road Medical during the third quarter worth $350,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Silk Road Medical during the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Silk Road Medical by 24.6% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 5,909 shares during the period.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Silk Road Medical Company Profile

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SILK. Citigroup boosted their target price on Silk Road Medical from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Silk Road Medical from $55.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th.

(Get Rating)

Silk Road Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company offers various products for the treatment of carotid artery disease called transcarotid artery revascularization. Its products include ENROUTE Transcarotid Neuroprotection System that is used to directly access the common carotid artery and initiate temporary blood flow reversal; ENROUTE Transcarotid Stent System, a self-expanding, self-tapering stent; ENHANCE Transcarotid Peripheral Access Kit for use in gaining initial access to the common carotid artery; and ENROUTE 0.014 Guidewire for navigating and crossing the target lesion for delivery of interventional devices.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Silk Road Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silk Road Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.