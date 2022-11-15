Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) Shares Purchased by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $2,257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in Essex Property Trust by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 17,576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,072,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $67,000. Covenant Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter. Covenant Partners LLC now owns 838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 30,920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,684,000 after purchasing an additional 3,765 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 7,407 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,560,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the period. 91.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on ESS. Citigroup upgraded Essex Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $295.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, September 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $313.00 to $288.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $284.00 to $252.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. StockNews.com started coverage on Essex Property Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Essex Property Trust from $288.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $279.11.

Essex Property Trust Price Performance

Essex Property Trust Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE ESS opened at $210.47 on Tuesday. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $205.83 and a fifty-two week high of $363.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $236.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $263.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $13.63 billion, a PE ratio of 38.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.73.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a $2.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $8.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is 159.42%.

About Essex Property Trust

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

Further Reading

