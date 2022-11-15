Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $62.92.

EVBG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James cut their price objective on Everbridge from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Everbridge from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Everbridge from $55.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Everbridge from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Everbridge from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th.

Everbridge Price Performance

Shares of Everbridge stock opened at $32.94 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.79. Everbridge has a 52 week low of $24.10 and a 52 week high of $133.18. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of -14.84 and a beta of 0.77.

Insider Transactions at Everbridge

Everbridge ( NASDAQ:EVBG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The technology company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.12. Everbridge had a negative net margin of 21.04% and a negative return on equity of 7.77%. The firm had revenue of $111.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.69 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Everbridge will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Vernon Irvin sold 3,589 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.14, for a total transaction of $111,761.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,510 shares in the company, valued at $358,421.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold a total of 8,061 shares of company stock worth $236,307 over the last three months. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Everbridge

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EVBG. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Everbridge in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. SG3 Management LLC raised its position in Everbridge by 106.8% in the 3rd quarter. SG3 Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 15,600 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Everbridge by 1,647.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,485 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. City Holding Co. acquired a new stake in Everbridge in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Everbridge by 571.0% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,181 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. 96.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Everbridge

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organization’s operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

