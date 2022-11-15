Evercore ISI Raises Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL) Price Target to $135.00

Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Evercore ISI from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Duolingo from $130.00 to $105.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday. JMP Securities restated a buy rating and set a $128.00 price objective on shares of Duolingo in a report on Monday, August 29th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Duolingo from $102.00 to $83.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Duolingo from $111.00 to $109.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $110.00.

Duolingo stock opened at $73.45 on Friday. Duolingo has a 52 week low of $60.50 and a 52 week high of $151.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 4.45 and a current ratio of 4.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.58 and a beta of -0.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.70.

In other news, insider Severin Hacker sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.81, for a total transaction of $818,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 72 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,890.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew Skaruppa sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.93, for a total value of $1,203,020.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,538 shares in the company, valued at $4,428,660.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 34,816 shares of company stock valued at $3,069,205. 22.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Duolingo during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Duolingo during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Duolingo during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Duolingo during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Duolingo by 620.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. 69.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Duolingo, Inc develops a language-learning website and mobile app in the United States and China. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, Japanese, German, Italian, Chinese, Portuguese, and others. It also provides a digital language proficiency assessment exam.

