Everest Hill Group Inc. Sells 23,583 Shares of AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) Stock

AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO – Get Rating) major shareholder Everest Hill Group Inc. sold 23,583 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $542,409.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,999,998 shares in the company, valued at $321,999,954. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Everest Hill Group Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 1st, Everest Hill Group Inc. sold 45,999 shares of AdaptHealth stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $1,057,977.00.

On Friday, October 28th, Everest Hill Group Inc. sold 10,437 shares of AdaptHealth stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $240,051.00.

On Wednesday, October 26th, Everest Hill Group Inc. sold 165,968 shares of AdaptHealth stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $3,651,296.00.

On Monday, October 24th, Everest Hill Group Inc. sold 14,605 shares of AdaptHealth stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $321,310.00.

On Monday, October 17th, Everest Hill Group Inc. sold 100,000 shares of AdaptHealth stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $2,100,000.00.

On Thursday, October 13th, Everest Hill Group Inc. sold 110,602 shares of AdaptHealth stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total value of $2,434,350.02.

On Friday, September 23rd, Everest Hill Group Inc. sold 200,000 shares of AdaptHealth stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.10, for a total value of $3,820,000.00.

On Monday, September 19th, Everest Hill Group Inc. sold 100,000 shares of AdaptHealth stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total value of $2,150,000.00.

On Friday, September 16th, Everest Hill Group Inc. sold 200,000 shares of AdaptHealth stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $4,000,000.00.

On Wednesday, September 14th, Everest Hill Group Inc. sold 200,000 shares of AdaptHealth stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $3,800,000.00.

AdaptHealth Trading Down 3.9 %

AdaptHealth stock opened at $21.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 51.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.49. AdaptHealth Corp. has a 52 week low of $11.40 and a 52 week high of $27.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Trading of AdaptHealth

AHCO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their target price on AdaptHealth from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on AdaptHealth from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on AdaptHealth from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. TheStreet raised AdaptHealth from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on AdaptHealth from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.67.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in AdaptHealth by 96.6% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. SkyKnight Capital L.P. boosted its stake in AdaptHealth by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. SkyKnight Capital L.P. now owns 8,145,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,574,000 after buying an additional 55,838 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in AdaptHealth by 86.0% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 3,860 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in AdaptHealth by 230.7% in the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 10,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 7,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in AdaptHealth in the 1st quarter worth about $366,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.76% of the company’s stock.

About AdaptHealth

(Get Rating)

AdaptHealth Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides home medical equipment (HME), medical supplies, and home and related services in the United States. The company provides sleep therapy equipment, supplies, and related services, such as CPAP and bi-PAP services to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea; medical devices and supplies, including continuous glucose monitors and insulin pumps to patients for the treatment of diabetes; HME to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities; oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home; and other HME devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with wound care, urological, incontinence, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

See Also

