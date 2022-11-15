EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) Stock Position Cut by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lessened its stake in EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,074 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,345 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in EVERTEC were worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in EVERTEC by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,289,037 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $380,201,000 after buying an additional 85,465 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in EVERTEC by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,558,601 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $309,373,000 after acquiring an additional 58,160 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in EVERTEC by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,582,147 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $146,617,000 after acquiring an additional 216,824 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in EVERTEC by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,056,256 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $84,163,000 after acquiring an additional 42,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in EVERTEC by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,532,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $62,714,000 after acquiring an additional 7,398 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.84% of the company’s stock.

EVTC stock opened at $34.52 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. EVERTEC, Inc. has a one year low of $30.72 and a one year high of $51.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.43.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 31st. EVERTEC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.52%.

EVTC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of EVERTEC from $43.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of EVERTEC from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of EVERTEC from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of EVERTEC in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of EVERTEC from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.50.

EVERTEC, Inc engages in transaction processing business in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Payment Services – Latin America; Merchant Acquiring; Business Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. It provides merchant acquiring services, which enable point of sales and e-commerce merchants to accept and process electronic methods of payment, such as debit, credit, prepaid, and electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards.

