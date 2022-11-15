Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) Shares Bought by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) by 44.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 22,846 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,980 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $900,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EXAS. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,480 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,152,000 after acquiring an additional 4,410 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 47,196 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,386,000 after acquiring an additional 5,424 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 3,960 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,919 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $624,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 25,454 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,780,000 after acquiring an additional 7,081 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.95% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Exact Sciences stock opened at $44.81 on Tuesday. Exact Sciences Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.27 and a fifty-two week high of $92.77. The firm has a market cap of $7.96 billion, a PE ratio of -10.93 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.
In related news, insider Everett Cunningham sold 16,872 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.37, for a total value of $529,274.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $585,175.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.
Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; Oncotype Test, a tissue test delivering tumor profiling to aid therapy selection for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, or recurrent cancer; Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer; Oncomap ExTra, that provides a complete biological picture of certain refractory, rare, or aggressive cancers; and Covid-19 testing services.
