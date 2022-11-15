Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) Shares Bought by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) by 44.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 22,846 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,980 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $900,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EXAS. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,480 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,152,000 after acquiring an additional 4,410 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 47,196 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,386,000 after acquiring an additional 5,424 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 3,960 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,919 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $624,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 25,454 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,780,000 after acquiring an additional 7,081 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Exact Sciences alerts:

Exact Sciences Trading Down 3.3 %

Shares of Exact Sciences stock opened at $44.81 on Tuesday. Exact Sciences Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.27 and a fifty-two week high of $92.77. The firm has a market cap of $7.96 billion, a PE ratio of -10.93 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insiders Place Their Bets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James lowered their price target on Exact Sciences from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Cowen lowered their target price on Exact Sciences from $83.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Exact Sciences in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Exact Sciences to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Benchmark lowered their target price on Exact Sciences to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.86.

In related news, insider Everett Cunningham sold 16,872 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.37, for a total value of $529,274.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $585,175.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

About Exact Sciences

(Get Rating)

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; Oncotype Test, a tissue test delivering tumor profiling to aid therapy selection for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, or recurrent cancer; Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer; Oncomap ExTra, that provides a complete biological picture of certain refractory, rare, or aggressive cancers; and Covid-19 testing services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Exact Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exact Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.