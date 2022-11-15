Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the thirty-two research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $151.64.

EXPE has been the topic of several research reports. Atlantic Securities reduced their price target on shares of Expedia Group to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $145.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $134.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $145.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $118.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th.

Get Expedia Group alerts:

Expedia Group Trading Down 4.1 %

Shares of EXPE opened at $98.61 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $97.02 and its 200 day moving average is $106.76. Expedia Group has a fifty-two week low of $85.02 and a fifty-two week high of $217.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.39 billion, a PE ratio of 36.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Expedia Group

In related news, Director Jonathan L. Dolgen sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.55, for a total value of $101,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 37,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,836,457.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 7.52% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Expedia Group in the second quarter worth about $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Expedia Group in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in Expedia Group in the first quarter worth about $44,000. Sierra Capital LLC lifted its stake in Expedia Group by 817.2% in the second quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 266 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Expedia Group by 144.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 271 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. 97.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Expedia Group

(Get Rating)

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.