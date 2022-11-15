Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday morning.

FMNB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James downgraded shares of Farmers National Banc from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Farmers National Banc from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the stock from $15.50 to $14.50 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th.

Farmers National Banc Trading Down 0.1 %

Farmers National Banc stock opened at $14.80 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.48. Farmers National Banc has a 52 week low of $12.41 and a 52 week high of $20.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $504.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.37 and a beta of 0.81.

Farmers National Banc Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Farmers National Banc

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.32%. Farmers National Banc’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.51%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FMNB. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Farmers National Banc by 8.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,170,434 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,027,000 after purchasing an additional 162,721 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Farmers National Banc by 6.3% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,039,606 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,608,000 after purchasing an additional 61,325 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in Farmers National Banc by 9.8% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 636,995 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,338,000 after purchasing an additional 57,095 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Farmers National Banc by 2.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 632,719 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,491,000 after purchasing an additional 15,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Farmers National Banc by 20.7% during the third quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 547,485 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,167,000 after purchasing an additional 93,911 shares during the last quarter. 40.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Farmers National Banc

Farmers National Banc Corp., a financial holding company, operates in the banking, trust, retirement consulting, insurance, and financial management industries. It offers commercial and retail banking services, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; commercial, mortgage and installment, and home equity loans; home equity lines of credit, night depository, safe deposit box, money order, bank check, automated teller machine, Internet banking, travel card, E bond transaction, MasterCard and Visa credit cards, brokerage, and other services.

