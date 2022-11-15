Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) Holdings Cut by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,341 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 294 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Federal Signal were worth $831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSS. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Federal Signal by 1,677.1% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 481,416 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $17,139,000 after buying an additional 454,326 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH bought a new position in shares of Federal Signal during the 2nd quarter valued at $12,281,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Federal Signal by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,791,356 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $60,459,000 after purchasing an additional 306,794 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Federal Signal by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,249,152 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $42,443,000 after purchasing an additional 287,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Federal Signal during the 1st quarter valued at $8,744,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

Federal Signal Stock Performance

NYSE FSS opened at $48.52 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.21 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s fifty day moving average is $42.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.93. Federal Signal Co. has a 52-week low of $31.86 and a 52-week high of $49.55.

Federal Signal Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio is 20.93%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on FSS shares. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Federal Signal from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Federal Signal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Federal Signal from $46.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Federal Signal from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd.

Federal Signal Company Profile

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

Featured Articles

