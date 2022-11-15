Financial Analysis: Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) & Global Arena (OTCMKTS:GAHC)

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS – Get Rating) and Global Arena (OTCMKTS:GAHC – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Citrix Systems and Global Arena’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Citrix Systems alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Citrix Systems 9.97% 68.95% 6.13% Global Arena -170.79% N/A -255.82%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

87.3% of Citrix Systems shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of Citrix Systems shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.1% of Global Arena shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Analyst Ratings

Citrix Systems has a beta of 0.08, meaning that its stock price is 92% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Global Arena has a beta of 1.82, meaning that its stock price is 82% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Citrix Systems and Global Arena, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Citrix Systems 4 1 0 0 1.20 Global Arena 0 0 0 0 N/A

Citrix Systems currently has a consensus target price of $86.00, suggesting a potential downside of 17.23%. Given Citrix Systems’ higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Citrix Systems is more favorable than Global Arena.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Citrix Systems and Global Arena’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Citrix Systems $3.22 billion 4.10 $307.50 million $2.59 40.12 Global Arena $1.22 million 0.40 -$910,000.00 N/A N/A

Citrix Systems has higher revenue and earnings than Global Arena.

Summary

Citrix Systems beats Global Arena on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Citrix Systems

(Get Rating)

Citrix Systems, Inc., an enterprise software company, provides workspace, app delivery and security, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Workspace; Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Collaborative Work Management; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing, digital transaction, and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices; Citrix Analytics for Security that assesses the behavior of Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, and Citrix Workspace users and applies actions to protect sensitive corporate information; Citrix Analytics for Performance, which uses machine learning to quantify user experience; Citrix Secure Workspace Access that provides an end-to-end solution to implement Zero Trust principles; and Citrix Secure Internet Access, which provides a solution that protects direct internet access for branch and remote workers using unsanctioned apps. It also provides Citrix ADC that offers application delivery controller, on-premise, in-cloud, and SaaS deployment option solutions. In addition, the company provides customer services, hardware maintenance, consulting, and product training and certification services. The company serves healthcare, financial services, technology, manufacturing, consumer, and government agencies. It markets and licenses its products through resellers, distributors, systems integrators, independent software vendors, original equipment manufacturers, and service providers. The company was formerly known as Citrus Systems, Inc. and changed its name to Citrix Systems, Inc. in March 2009. Citrix Systems, Inc. was incorporated in 1989 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. As of September 30, 2022, Citrix Systems, Inc. was taken private.

About Global Arena

(Get Rating)

Global Arena Holding Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides technology-enabled paper absentee/mail ballot and online election services in the United States. The company offers voter authentication and registration software, which authenticates and registers voting member in a data look-up system; and scanning and tabulation software, an advanced OMR/OCR/Barcode scanning and tabulation software, as well as an online voting platform. It provides its services to craft and trade organizations, labor unions, political parties, co-operatives and housing organizations, associations and professional societies, universities, and political organizations. Global Arena Holding Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is based in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Citrix Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citrix Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.