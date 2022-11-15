Financial Contrast: Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT) vs. Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS)

Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT – Get Rating) and Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Alkami Technology and Materialise’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alkami Technology -35.07% -18.09% -13.24% Materialise 3.27% 3.07% 1.73%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

52.7% of Alkami Technology shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.7% of Materialise shares are held by institutional investors. 40.0% of Alkami Technology shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alkami Technology $152.16 million 8.49 -$46.82 million ($0.74) -19.08 Materialise $232.69 million 2.66 $15.56 million $0.13 80.70

This table compares Alkami Technology and Materialise’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Materialise has higher revenue and earnings than Alkami Technology. Alkami Technology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Materialise, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Alkami Technology has a beta of 0.3, suggesting that its share price is 70% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Materialise has a beta of 0.73, suggesting that its share price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Alkami Technology and Materialise, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alkami Technology 0 1 5 0 2.83 Materialise 0 1 0 0 2.00

Alkami Technology currently has a consensus target price of $21.67, indicating a potential upside of 53.45%. Materialise has a consensus target price of $21.00, indicating a potential upside of 100.19%. Given Materialise’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Materialise is more favorable than Alkami Technology.

Summary

Materialise beats Alkami Technology on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Alkami Technology

Alkami Technology, Inc. offers a cloud-based digital banking platform in the United States. The company's platform allows financial institutions to onboard and engage new users, accelerate revenues, and enhance operational efficiency, with the support of a proprietary, cloud-based, multi-tenant architecture. It offers an end- to- end set of software products, which include Alkami Platform, Retail Banking Solutions, Business Banking Solutions, and The Alkami Difference. It serves community, regional, credit unions, and retail and business banking. Alkami Technology, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

About Materialise

Materialise NV provides additive manufacturing and medical software, and 3D printing services in the Americas, Europe and Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Materialise Software, Materialise Medical, and Materialise Manufacturing. Its Materialise Software segment offers software through programs and platforms that enable and enhance the functionality of 3D printers and of 3D printing operations. Its software interfaces between various types of 3D printers; and various software applications and capturing technologies, including computer-aided design/computer-aided manufacturing packages and 3D scanners. This segment serves 3D printing machine manufacturers; production companies and contract manufacturers in automotive, aerospace, consumer goods, and hearing aid industries; and 3D printing service bureaus through its sales force, Website, and third-party distributors. The company's Materialise Medical segment provides medical software that allows medical-image based analysis and engineering, as well as patient-specific design of surgical devices and implants. It serves medical device companies, hospitals, universities, research institutes, and industrial companies through its direct sales force, Website, and picture archiving and communication system partners. Its Materialise Manufacturing segment provides 3D printing services, design and engineering services, and rapid prototyping and additive manufacturing of production parts to industrial and commercial customers. The company has collaboration agreements with Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc.; Encore Medical, L.P.; DePuy Synthes Companies of Johnson & Johnson; Limacorporate Spa; Mathys AG; Corin Ltd; Medtronic Inc.; and Abbott Laboratories Inc. Materialise NV was incorporated in 1990 and is headquartered in Leuven, Belgium.

