Fiore Cannabis Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FIORF) Short Interest Down 14.3% in October

Fiore Cannabis Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FIORF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 70,400 shares, a decline of 14.3% from the October 15th total of 82,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 65,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Fiore Cannabis Trading Down 41.1 %

Shares of FIORF opened at 0.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of 0.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of 0.02. Fiore Cannabis has a 1-year low of 0.00 and a 1-year high of 0.08.

Get Fiore Cannabis alerts:

About Fiore Cannabis

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

Fiore Cannabis Ltd. cultivates, produces, and distributes medical and recreational marijuana in the United States. It also operates dispensary in California. The company was formerly known as Citation Growth Corp. and changed its name to Fiore Cannabis Ltd. in October 2020. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Kelowna, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Fiore Cannabis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiore Cannabis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.