First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) Director Sells $1,324,800.00 in Stock

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Rating) Director Jonathan R. Scott sold 30,000 shares of First Interstate BancSystem stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.16, for a total transaction of $1,324,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 963,853 shares in the company, valued at $42,563,748.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of FIBK opened at $44.16 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.74 and a beta of 0.91. First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.40 and a twelve month high of $46.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.66.

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.12). First Interstate BancSystem had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 16.71%. The company had revenue of $291.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $299.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 75.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is an increase from First Interstate BancSystem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 7th. First Interstate BancSystem’s payout ratio is presently 101.08%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 32.7% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 2.4% during the second quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 12,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 2.0% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 15,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 3.8% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 8,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 48.0% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. 84.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FIBK has been the topic of several research reports. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of First Interstate BancSystem from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of First Interstate BancSystem to $54.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of First Interstate BancSystem from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th. TheStreet raised shares of First Interstate BancSystem from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of First Interstate BancSystem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, First Interstate BancSystem presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.40.

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. It offers various traditional depository products, including checking, savings, and time deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

