First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME) Short Interest Down 14.2% in October

First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 719,400 shares, a drop of 14.2% from the October 15th total of 838,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 159,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.5 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on FRME shares. Stephens lifted their price target on First Merchants to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on First Merchants from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on First Merchants in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on First Merchants to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th.

Get First Merchants alerts:

Insider Activity at First Merchants

In related news, Director Charles E. Schalliol sold 24,523 shares of First Merchants stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total transaction of $1,085,142.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,416,885. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other First Merchants news, Director Charles E. Schalliol sold 24,523 shares of First Merchants stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total transaction of $1,085,142.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,416,885. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Stephan Fluhler sold 3,174 shares of First Merchants stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.29, for a total value of $140,576.46. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $999,891.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

First Merchants Stock Down 0.4 %

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in First Merchants by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,363 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in First Merchants by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 7,895 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in First Merchants by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,159 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in First Merchants by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,646 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in First Merchants by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,337 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.37% of the company’s stock.

FRME opened at $42.88 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. First Merchants has a 12 month low of $34.07 and a 12 month high of $46.12.

First Merchants Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. First Merchants’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.47%.

About First Merchants

(Get Rating)

First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits; and provides consumer, commercial, agri-business, and real estate mortgage loans, as well as public finance. The company also offers personal and corporate trust; brokerage and private wealth management; and letters of credit, repurchase agreements, and other corporate services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Merchants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Merchants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.