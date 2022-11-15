First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FEMB) Shares Purchased by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its position in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FEMB – Get Rating) by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,785 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 660 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF were worth $128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FEMB. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 397,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,989,000 after acquiring an additional 3,860 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $10,281,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 7.0% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 265,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,991,000 after purchasing an additional 17,417 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 803.9% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 198,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,995,000 after purchasing an additional 176,844 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 8.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 156,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,708,000 after buying an additional 12,723 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:FEMB opened at $25.47 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.21. First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $23.95 and a 1 year high of $32.28.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 24th were given a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.36%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 21st.

