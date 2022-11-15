Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,390,000 shares, a drop of 14.2% from the October 15th total of 1,620,000 shares. Approximately 2.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 828,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at Flagstar Bancorp

In other news, Director Peter Schoels sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.97, for a total transaction of $349,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,579 shares in the company, valued at $300,007.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Flagstar Bancorp

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FBC. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 34,425 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,459,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Flagstar Bancorp by 2.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,400 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 71.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 749 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. HAP Trading LLC raised its position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 2.3% during the first quarter. HAP Trading LLC now owns 14,973 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC raised its holdings in Flagstar Bancorp by 7.1% during the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 5,951 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Flagstar Bancorp Price Performance

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Flagstar Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Flagstar Bancorp stock opened at $39.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $35.38 and its 200 day moving average is $36.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Flagstar Bancorp has a one year low of $30.82 and a one year high of $53.30.

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The savings and loans company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.17. Flagstar Bancorp had a net margin of 18.78% and a return on equity of 10.52%. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.94 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Flagstar Bancorp will post 5.07 EPS for the current year.

Flagstar Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 17th. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 4th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Flagstar Bancorp’s payout ratio is 4.74%.

Flagstar Bancorp Company Profile

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc operates as a savings and loan holding company for Flagstar Bank, FSB that provides commercial and consumer banking services to consumer, commercial, and government customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Originations, and Mortgage Servicing.

